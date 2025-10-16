JJ Kavanagh & Sons bus services goes cashless from today

Paul Kavanagh MD of JJ Kavanagh & Sons

JJ Kavanagh & Sons bus services, except Local Link, are to operate cashless from this week, accepting only online, app, card, or Leap Card payments.

The company claims cashless payments will reduce boarding times, enhance safety, and offer modern convenience for commuters. The decision has faced criticism from commuters, particularly elderly users, who rely on cash and may feel excluded by the policy.

Some commuters support the move, citing faster boarding and safer transactions compared to carrying cash. Critics have raised concerns about potential system failures, which could disrupt services if digital payments are unavailable.

JJ Kavanagh & Sons shared in a written statement: “By removing cash payments, we can reduce boarding times and help our drivers focus on getting you to your destination safely.”