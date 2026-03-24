Johnny Ronan submits plan for 288-room aparthotel in Dubin docklands

A development company owned by Johnny Ronan submits plans for an eight storey aparthotel that contains 288 bedrooms in the Dublin docklands area. Waterside Block Nine Developments Limited proposes the scheme at Waterfront South Central on City Block Number Nine at North Wall Quay and Mayor Street Upper in Dublin One to replace an earlier approved office building on the same site. Staycity agrees to operate the property under its Wilde brand as part of its expansion across Europe.

The planning documents describe Staycity as an Irish owned operator that runs more than eight thousand rooms in twenty one cities with forty five additional properties under contract and note that this background shapes the design of the proposal. A report prepared by Tom Phillips and Associates states that the aparthotel functions in a controlled manner and produces no unacceptable effects on nearby amenity. An audit of visitor accommodation in the vicinity finds no existing over concentration of similar uses with only nine hotels and one aparthotel located within one kilometre of the site.

An Coimisiún Pleanála refuses permission for a separate seven storey guesthouse project at seventy three Lower Baggot Street in Dublin that would convert offices into a thirty bedroom facility. The decision upholds an earlier refusal by Dublin City Council and cites concerns that the new block would dominate views of a protected structure and alter the character of the streetscape. Observers who object to the scheme include the Irish Georgian Society and local residents associations.

A written statement shared The proposal represents a reduction in overall massing and basement intensity relative to the previously permitted office scheme for the site. Staycity is an Irish owned international aparthotel operator and is Europe’s fastest growing aparthotel provider operating more than 8000 rooms in 21 cities with 45 current contracted properties.