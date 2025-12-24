Kenny Jacobs and Basil Geoghegan spat takes a new twist as Dublin Airport CEO ‘takes time away from the business’

Dublin Airport operator DAA has confirmed that chief executive Kenny Jacobs takes time out of the business following months of board tensions.

Staff received an internal email from Chief People Officer Siobhán Griffin at 9pm on 23 December 2025 informing them of the development. The message acknowledges strong company performance amid corporate scrutiny.

A negotiated exit package worth €1m reached in mid-September but was not signed off by transport minister Darragh O’Biren. Kenny Jacobs served three years into a seven-year term at the airport operator for Dublin and Cork. Deputy CEO Nick Cole’s was recently appointed to a newly created role of deputy CEO.

Chief people office Siobhán Griffin shared “the board has asked me to share with you today that our CEO will take some time out of the business. In combination with the daa executive, the recent appointment of Nick Cole as Deputy CEO ensures there will be continuity of leadership throughout this period.”

“Strong performance at daa was achieved during a period of intense scrutiny and challenge at a corporate level. We recognise that the speculation and commentary surrounding our CEO and board has been unsettling, not least when family and friends are asking you questions that you cannot answer.”