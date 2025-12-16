Kenny Jacobs considers legal options amid escalating tensions with DAA board

Trending
Kenny Jacobs CEO of Dublin Airport
Dublin Airport CEO Kenny Jacobs is considering his legal options amid an escalations of tensions with DAA Board chairman Basil Geoghegan. 

The DAA board appointed Nick Cole as Deputy CEO, a position which has not previously existed before in the 80-year history of the airport authority. Nick Cole continues in his role as chief executive of DAA International.

A previously negotiated €1 million exit package for Kenny Jacobs did not proceed and Mr Jacobs has accepted an invitation to appear before the Oireachtas transport committee on 21 January.

