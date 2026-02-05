Kenny Jacobs departs DAA after agreeing legal settlement

The High Court heard that Kenny Jacobs and DAA have reached an agreement to settle their dispute, under which he will voluntarily step down from his role as chief executive. The legal action by Mr Jacobs against his employer, which aimed to allow him to return to work, had been scheduled for hearing today and tomorrow. When the case was called, counsel for Mr Jacobs informed the court of a very recent development before counsel for DAA confirmed the resolution.

Mairead McKenna SC, for DAA, told the court that both sides had resolved the dispute on terms that are mutually agreeable, pursuant to which Mr Jacobs will voluntarily step down as chief executive. She added that the board of DAA and Mr Jacobs acknowledge the contribution made by the entire management team and staff to the operational and commercial success of DAA and recognise the positive impact the DAA has on the Irish economy. The matter has been resolved in full and the proceedings could be struck out.

Mr Jacobs initiated the legal proceeding after his suspension from his role as CEO of the operator of Dublin Airport and Cork Airport in December, pending an investigation into twenty allegations made against him. He had sought an order restraining the disciplinary investigation from proceeding and an order lifting his suspension from his position by the board of directors of DAA. Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger granted an order for the plaintiff’s costs to be adjudicated and struck out the entire proceedings.

