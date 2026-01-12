Kerry airport reports record year with 440,367 passengers

Kerry Airport achieved a record-breaking year in passenger numbers during 2025. The facility welcomed 440,367 travellers throughout the year, which represented an increase of 22,958 passengers or 5.5pc compared with 2024 totals.

This figure surpassed the previous record of 423,000 passengers set in 2008. Routes to England performed strongly with 221,814 passengers using services to Manchester, London Luton, and London Stansted, marking a 7.4pc rise.

The domestic link to Dublin carried 122,506 passengers on the twice-daily Ryanair service, showing 7pc growth. Sun destinations in Spain and Portugal recorded marginal increases while the seasonal French routes operated by Chalair proved popular and the German service to Frankfurt-Hahn attracted over 30,000 passengers.

Basil Sheerin, Chief Financial Officer at Kerry Airport, shared “We are proud to announce record passenger figures after our busiest ever year at Kerry Airport. All routes performed well, the UK and Dublin in particular. It’s an ideal springboard as we look forward to another year of growth in 2026.”