The CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, integrated with the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards and GAD World forum for the first time, convened over 500 aviation executives, regulators, and analysts at Lisbon’s Centro de Congressos de Lisboa.

Delegates dissected 2025’s aviation landscape, blending independent market intelligence with CEO interviews to forecast 2026 priorities. Panels addressed supply chain bottlenecks that delayed fleet deliveries by up to 20oc for major carriers, underscoring the need for diversified sourcing amid geopolitical tensions.

Fuel price volatility, averaging €0.85 per litre in Europe, prompted discussions on hedging strategies and sustainable aviation fuel adoption, with 15oc of airlines committing to 10oc SAF blends by mid-2026.

Regulatory shifts, including EU emissions trading expansions, dominated talks, with leaders calling for harmonised global standards to avoid route distortions. External factors like sluggish GDP growth in Asia at 4.2oc highlighted opportunities in secondary markets, while digital tools for personalised passenger experiences emerged as a growth lever. Networking sessions fostered supplier deals worth €50m, and the ATW Awards gala recognised innovations in eco-efficiency and labour relations.

Closing remarks from CAPA’s Peter Morris projected 5.1bn global passengers in 2026, up 4oc, contingent on resolving capacity constraints.