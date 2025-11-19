KEY takeaways from Day Two of the Dubai Air Show

Aircraft manufacturers announced orders worth billions of euro during the second day of the Dubai Airshow, which continues at Al Maktoum International Airport until 21 November. Airbus secured commitments from carriers in the Middle East and Europe, while Boeing added to its tally from the opening day.

Etihad Airways placed a firm order for six Airbus A330-900 aircraft, added seven A350-1000 jets to its existing commitment of 20 for a total of 27, and ordered three A350F freighters to bring its total for that model to 10. The airline also committed to leasing nine A330-900 aircraft from Avolon, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027. Etihad chief executive officer Tony Douglas stated that the orders support the carrier’s plan to reach a fleet of 200 aircraft by 2030 and carry 37 million passengers annually.

Flydubai signed a memorandum of understanding for 150 Airbus A321neo aircraft, marking the low-cost carrier’s entry into the Airbus order book after years of reliance on Boeing models. The agreement, valued at 22.4 billion euro at list prices, includes options for 100 more aircraft and aligns with the airline’s expansion at Dubai World Central airport. Flydubai chief executive officer Ghaith Al Ghaith described the move as a step to diversify the fleet and meet demand for short- and medium-haul routes.

Gulf Air finalised an order for 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with options for three additional units, increasing its total commitment for the type to 18 including three from earlier this year. The carrier plans to use the widebodies for long-haul routes from Bahrain. Gulf Air chief executive officer Waleed Al Alawi noted that the order advances the airline’s growth strategy.

Air Europa entered discussions with Airbus for up to 40 A350-900 aircraft through a memorandum of understanding, aimed at renewing its long-haul fleet for routes to Latin America. The Spanish carrier operates from Madrid and focuses on transatlantic services.

Emirates Airways held talks with Airbus but reached no agreement on new orders, according to sources close to the discussions. The Dubai-based carrier, which flies an all-Boeing widebody fleet, confirmed its existing commitment to 90 Boeing 777X aircraft from day one of the show.

Other developments included AerCap’s certification of the Boeing 777-300ERSF freighter conversion programme, with initial deliveries under way. The lessor expects the type to enter service in 2026.

The airshow features static displays of more than 200 aircraft and flying demonstrations by teams including the UAE’s Fursan Al Emarat and India’s Surya Kiran. Organisers report attendance from over 1500 exhibitors, with 440 first-time participants.