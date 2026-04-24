Waterford Suir Valley Railway plans for new visitor attraction

Waterford Suir Valley Railway has submitted an application for a new visitor experience centre.

The plans have included high-tech virtual reality and original train parts.

The application has sought a change of use of a store building.

The centre has showcased the county’s railway heritage.

The proposal has advanced through the planning process in Waterford.

Waterford Suir Valley Railway has submitted plans for a new visitor attraction and heritage experience. The organisation has applied to Waterford City and County Council for a change of use of a store building into a Visitor Attraction and Railway Heritage Experience. The centre has featured high-tech virtual reality and original train parts from bygone eras.

The application sought permission for the development in Waterford. Waterford and Suir Valley Railway CLG prepared the plans to showcase the county’s railway heritage. The proposal included the conversion of an already permitted store building.

The plans have advanced to the planning application stage. The new visitor experience centre has aimed to highlight railway heritage with modern technology. Original train parts have formed part of the exhibition elements.

Waterford and Suir Valley Railway CLG shared “Waterford is on track for a new visitor experience centre showcasing the county’s railway heritage featuring high-tech virtual reality and original train parts from bygone eras.”