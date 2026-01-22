KEY takeaways from FITUR 2026 opening day in Madrid

The first day of FITUR 2026 (January 21, 2026, the opening professional day at IFEMA Madrid) unfolded under a notably sombre and subdued atmosphere, heavily influenced by a tragic high-speed rail accident in Adamuz, Córdoba, on the preceding Sunday.

This incident claimed at least 41 lives and caused numerous injuries, prompting a wave of cancellations, agenda adjustments, and expressions of mourning across the event.

A minute of silence held at the official opening to honor the victims.

Significant cancellations of public events, presentations, and institutional appearances by major players such as Renfe, Iryo, Ouigo (rail operators directly affected or in solidarity), Iberia, Paradores, Amadeus, and various regional entities like the Junta de Andalucía. Many shifted focus to private B2B meetings while suspending promotional or ceremonial activities.

The overall tone described in reports as one of “luto” (mourning), “conmoción” (shock), and solemnity, with the fair proceeding in a more contained and respectful manner rather than celebratory.

Cancellations included the event organized by mayor of Salou Pere Granados and Natalia Bel of Salou tourism, a highlight of the pre-Fitur activities

Despite the heavy shadow, the fair demonstrated resilience and underlying strength in the global tourism sector:

Professional activities continued robustly, with thousands of companies from over 160 countries (including 111 official representations, up 10pc from 2025) engaging in networking, deals, and knowledge-sharing.

Highlights included the debut of the new Knowledge Hub in Hall 12 (focusing on innovation, digitalisation, sustainability, and trends with numerous sessions, auditoriums, and speakers), the launch of FITUR Experience (emphasising experiential tourism), and announcements around Mexico’s prominent role as Partner Country.

Other sections advanced discussions on women’s leadership in tourism (via FITUR Woman), communication challenges, and sustainable practices (e.g., atmospheric water generators to reduce plastic use).

While the day was marked by grief and restraint—leading to a noticeably quieter and more introspective vibe than typical opening days—the event still showcased record participation levels, new initiatives, and optimism for tourism’s recovery and growth, with the official inauguration (including royal attendance) scheduled for Thursday January 22 and the visit by Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanches on Friday January 23.

The tragedy tempered enthusiasm but did not halt the fair’s core business functions.

Eoghan Corry with mayor of Salou Pere Granados and Natalia Bel of Salou tourism