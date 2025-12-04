SEVEN Key Takeaways from Travel South International Showcase 2025 in Kansas City

Stephen Foutes Chair of Travel South USA

Travel South USA gathered over 400 tourism professionals at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown for the annual event.

Delegates participated in pre-conference tours including the Rhythm & Roots: Kansas City’s Jazz, Baseball & BBQ Tour through the historic 18th & Vine district. Another tour option visited the Arabia Steamboat Museum, National World War I Museum and Memorial, and Union Station. The organisation confirmed 10 co-marketing partnerships such as those with JetBlue and Scandinavian Airlines to boost Southern US tourism. Attendees received the 2025 Visit KC Visitors Guide upon arrival with details on local attractions.

Stephen Foutes shared “We’re honoured to welcome the world to Kansas City for Travel South International Showcase”