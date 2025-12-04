SEVEN Key Takeaways from Travel South International Showcase 2025 in Kansas City

Travel South USA gathered over 400 tourism professionals at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown for the annual event.
Delegates participated in pre-conference tours including the Rhythm & Roots: Kansas City’s Jazz, Baseball & BBQ Tour through the historic 18th & Vine district. Another tour option visited the Arabia Steamboat Museum, National World War I Museum and Memorial, and Union Station. The organisation confirmed 10 co-marketing partnerships such as those with JetBlue and Scandinavian Airlines to boost Southern US tourism. Attendees received the 2025 Visit KC Visitors Guide upon arrival with details on local attractions.
Stephen Foutes shared “We’re honoured to welcome the world to Kansas City for Travel South International Showcase”
- Record Business Appointments: The conference facilitated 9,000 scheduled business sessions among over 400 tourism professionals, fostering direct connections between international buyers and southern US destinations.
- Strong Visitor Spending Growth: International visitor spending in the southern US projected to exceed €9.2 billion in 2025, up from €7.7 billion in 2024, approaching pre-pandemic levels as highlighted by Brand USA.
- Focus on Sustainable Practices: Panels discussed sustainable tourism initiatives, including eco-friendly heritage site management and green adventure packages showcased in 50 exhibition booths.
- Digital Marketing Emphasis: Sessions explored digital strategies tailored for international markets, with updates on global recovery trends from Brand USA to enhance online promotion of southern attractions.
- Cultural Immersion Events: The welcome gala featured jazz performances by Eboni Fondren and honours for global ambassadors, while city tours covered barbecue districts, jazz venues, the National WWI Museum, and Union Station.
- Strategic Partnerships: Travel South USA confirmed 10 co-marketing deals, including collaborations with JetBlue and Scandinavian Airlines, to boost connectivity and joint promotional efforts.
- Post-Conference Fam Trips: Super familiarisation tours departed on 4 December to Nashville and Charleston, providing delegates with hands-on experiences of key southern destinations.