Sonya Kavanagh CEO of Kildare County Council
Kildare releases details of 2026 Saint Brigid festival

Kildare County Council has confirmed the Brigid 2026 – Spirit of Kildare Festival will run from 29 January to 2 February 2026. 

The five-day programme includes free family events performances and cultural experiences across the county. Highlights feature Baby Céilí Bee is for Bríd Fireside Stories Taylor Swift Party Carrying Her Flame and Gaeilge events with Altan concert. The festival places children and families at the centre with Cruinniú Chill Dara as a hub. Ticketed Spirit of Kildare Sessions include artists such as Picture This and Jack L.

Sonya Kavanagh Chief Executive Kildare County Council shared “Brigid 2026 is about bringing people together through culture creativity and shared experience. This year’s programme places a strong focus on families and community while also showcasing Kildare as the home of Ireland’s flagship Brigid celebrations.”

