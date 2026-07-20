China Eastern launches Dublin to Shanghai 3w route

China Eastern Airlines launched a three-times-weekly Dublin to Shanghai route on 20 July.

The service operates using Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

The route is Dublin Airport’s longest-ever scheduled non-stop service.

China Eastern is a SkyTeam member operating a global network.

Minister Sean Canney, daa and Chinese officials welcomed the route’s launch.

China Eastern Airlines has launched a new non-stop route from Dublin Airport to Shanghai, providing Ireland’s first direct connection to China’s largest city. The three-times-weekly service operates using the airline’s Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Dublin Airport operator daa confirmed the route would become Dublin Airport’s longest-ever scheduled non-stop service and strengthen Ireland’s connectivity with one of the world’s most important aviation markets.

China Eastern Airlines is a member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance and operates a global network spanning Europe, Asia, Oceania, North America, South America and the Middle East. Nick Cole, Deputy CEO of daa, stated the new route reinforced the airport’s commitment to improving connectivity between Ireland and key global markets. Wang Zhiqing, Chairman of China Eastern Airlines, stated the route signified a new, convenient and efficient air corridor between China and Ireland.

The route was welcomed on the ground by Minister of State Sean Canney TD, Chair of DAA Gary Owens, COO Vincent Harrison, China’s Ambassador to Ireland H. E. Zhao Xiyuan and Ireland’s Consul General in Shanghai David Murphy. Tourism Ireland’s team in Shanghai has partnered with China Eastern Airlines to inspire demand for the new route and for the island of Ireland.

Nick Cole, Deputy CEO of daa, shared, “China is an increasingly important market for tourism, business, education and trade, and this new service will create new opportunities for travellers in both directions.”

Wang Zhiqing, Chairman of China Eastern Airlines, shared, “Aviation connects cities, carries friendship, and promotes cooperation. China Eastern Airlines is ready to take this new route as a bond to work closer with Irish partners from all fields.”

Alice Mansergh of Tourism Ireland shared, “Shanghai is a thriving business hub and connecting directly to the island of Ireland means opening up new tourism opportunities, as well as broader trade potential, for the long-term.”

“It was a real pleasure o be on the ground to welcome the inaugural direct flight from Shanghai to Dublin, provided by China Eastern Airlines, was a real pleasure this morning! My thanks to Chairman Wang and his China Eastern Airlines team, DAA, as well as Chinese press and tourism partners who touched down today, marking a milestone new service. Shanghai is a thriving business hub and connecting directly to the island of Ireland means opening up new tourism opportunities, as well as broader trade potential, for the long-term.”