KLM has agreed to relocate catering services, Topside office, and cargo buildings at Schiphol.

The move supports expansion of airport infrastructure.

Passenger throughput at the airport increases as a result.

KLM holds 51.9pc market share by capacity at Schiphol.

The relocation runs from 1 June to 31 July 2026.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has agreed with Royal Schiphol Group to relocate several facilities at Amsterdam Schiphol. The airline moves its catering services, the Topside office building, and cargo buildings. This supports expansion of airport infrastructure.

The relocation improves passenger throughput at the airport. It also enhances the working environment for KLM staff. KLM holds a 51.9pc market share by capacity at Schiphol while sister carriers add 10.2pc.

The agreement enables growth at the airport. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines proceeds with the changes from June 1 to July 31 2026. The Dutch flag carrier maintains its position through these operational adjustments.

KLM shared the move boosts passenger throughput at the airport while also improving the working environment for KLM’s staff.