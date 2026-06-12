Legend of the Seas embarks on training sailings after handover ceremony

Royal Caribbean took delivery of Legend of the Seas on 10 June 2026.

The ship is the third in the Icon class.

Construction occurred at Meyer Turku shipyard.

Legend of the Seas begins Mediterranean cruises this summer.

The vessel operates on liquefied natural gas power.

Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Legend of the Seas, embarks on a further series of training sailings from Turku this morning following its handover ceremony on Wednesday.

The ship, the largest in the world (by one foot, according to ship captain Sindre Borsheim is now poised for its highly anticipated debut in the Mediterranean this summer. Built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the vessel concluded sea trials in April before Royal Caribbean took delivery on 10 June 2026, marking the transition to final preparations ahead of passenger sailings. It goes to Cadiz for a final fit our before a launch preview cruise for media and invited guests from M Malaga to Rome between June 29 and July 3. Travel Extra will be reporting on the cruise.

As the third ship in the Icon class, Legend of the Seas introduces several distinctive features not found on her sisters, including a railway themed restaurant called Legend Station and a new Hollywoodland Supper Club. The ship hosts 28 restaurants and 20 bars, promising diverse dining and entertainment options for families and travellers alike. Measuring around 365 metres in length and designed to carry more than 5,600 passengers, the vessel emphasises thrilling experiences such as an expansive waterpark and innovative neighbourhoods that transform the cruising experience.

The scheduled summer cruise is a seven day round trip Western Mediterranean itinerary. Prices for this voyage start from approximately €1,950 per person based on double occupancy. The jitinerary begins on 4 July 2026 with departure from Civitavecchia near Rome in Italy at 20:00. Guests will then enjoy calls at Marseille on the French Riviera on 6 July, Barcelona in Spain on 7 July, Palma de Mallorca in the Balearic Islands on 8 July, and La Spezia on the Italian Riviera on 10 July, before returning to Civitavecchia on 11 July.

This inaugural season positions Legend of the Seas as the first Icon class ship to offer European itineraries, with additional sailings planned from both Rome and Barcelona throughout the summer. Following the Mediterranean programme, the vessel will reposition to Fort Lauderdale in Florida for winter Caribbean voyages. It forms part of a long-term agreement with Meyer Turku through 2036.

Jason Liberty shared “Today’s delivery of Legend of the Seas marks another important milestone in our ambition to continuously redefine the vacation experience.”

Casimir Lindholm shared “Legend of the Seas is the third Icon Class ship built at our shipyard, and constructing the series has enabled us to develop our production processes in a systematic way.”

Handover ceremony for Legend of the Seas

Eoghan Corry and Jason Liberty CEO of Royal Caribbean Group on board Legend of the Seas at the handover ceremony

A new addition on board Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas, the railway themed Legend Station



