No injuries as light aircraft crash lands in Mooncoin during ASA training flight

A light aircraft has crash landed in Carrigeen near Mooncoin at 12.40pm on Wednesday December 10.

The aircraft as being routed back to Waterford on a training flight. The pilot experienced rough-running engine and sa elected landing site. The instructor and student sustained no injuries. The scene is preserved for an Air Accident Investigation Unit probe.

A written statement from Atlantic Flight Training Academy shared “A Cessna 172 was routing back on a routine training flight towards Waterford when the pilot experienced a rough-running engine. He informed Air Traffic Control in Waterford and advised that he had identified a suitable landing site in close proximity.”

The pilot positioned the aircraft for landing and carried out a precautionary landing in a suitable grass field, in accordance with standard operation procedures, north of Waterford Airport. Both were assessed and cleared on site and have safely returned to Waterford Airport Base. There were no injuries to either the instructor or the student. We can confirm neither attended hospital.”

A Garda written statement shared “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an emergency landing involving a light aircraft at Carrigeen, Co Kilkenny which occurred at approximately 12.40pm this afternoon, Wednesday, December 10.” Garda spokesperson shared “No injuries have been reported. The scene is preserved pending an investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU).”