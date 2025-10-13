Local councils target AirBnB in move against tourism rentals

Richard Shakespeare Dublin City manager

Local Councils investigated approximately 1,600 properties as which they suspect are illegal short-term lets over the past three years.

Warning letters were issued to owners, despite the fact that the register for short term lets has not yet been activated and the planning regulations for short term lets are un clear in advance of new legislation.

In Dublin, Airbnb lists over 1,000 homes, but only 66 property owners sought council permission since mid-2019.

Some property owners received enforcement notices threatening legal action for failing to comply with planning regulations. Investigations focus on properties operating without proper authorization.

Enforcement actions aim to regulate the short-term rental market, ensuring compliance with housing and zoning regulations.