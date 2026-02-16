Loganair to commence Dublin-Jersey 2w on June 1

Dublin is among four new direct routes Loganair plans to introduce from Jersey, including a service to Paris, to improve connectivity for the Channel Islands. The services are expected to be operated by ATR 72-600 aircraft. Logainair will compete with Aer Lingus Regionalon the route.

Dublin: Starts 1 June 2026; operating Mondays and Fridays.

Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): Starts 31 May 2026; operating Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

East Midlands: Starts 31 May 2026; operating daily.

Norwich: Starts 9 May 2026; operating on Saturdays

Dublin flights be priced from €99/£89.99 each way. Standard tickets include a 21kg hold baggage allowance.

Starting 2 June 2026, Loganair will increase frequency on its existing Jersey to Bristol route, adding extra flights on Tuesdays and Fridays, and offering two services on Sundays.