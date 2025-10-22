Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Lonely Planet incudes county Tipperary in Best in Travel list 2026

Amy Lynch, Destination Editor for Lonely Planet
Lonely Planet has revealed Co Tipperary as one of 25 must-visit destinations in its Best in Travel 2026 list.

The Premier County joins global spots from Botswana to British Columbia for year-ahead recommendations.

Tipperary’s inclusion highlights its natural beauty, historic sites like the Rock of Cashel, and cultural offerings. The list features emerging hotspots and fresh takes on known locations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Other destinations include Jeju-do in South Korea, Cádiz in Spain, Sardinia in Italy, and Cartagena in Colombia.

Nitya Chambers shared: “People are reimagining the way their days and weeks and months look relative to what they do for a living.”

