Los Angeles and Seattle flights among Storm Bram diversions

Storm Bram caused multiple flight diversions across Ireland, a situation exacerbated by Dublin’s “crosswind runway” 16/34 being unavailable due to works in progress.

Three flights were diverted to Shannon Airport due to adverse weather, including trans-Atlantic inbound flights EI 168 from Los Angeles to Dublin which arrived safely at 3.40pm; and Aer Lingus flight EI 952 travelling from Seattle to Dublin, which landed safely at 3.42pm.

BA1398 bound for Belfast returned to London Heathrow. FR505 from Bristol to Dublin diverted to Belfast. EI403 from Rome to Dublin diverted to Paris Charles de Gaulle

A Dublin Airport spokesperson shared more than 100 flights had been cancelled.

Graeme McQueen shared “Storm Bram has had a significant impact on operations at Dublin Airport today, with more than 100 flights cancelled by airlines.”