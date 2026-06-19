Loveholidays celebrates ten years in Ireland with largest market share for online agencies

Loveholidays has been operating for ten years in Ireland.

The company grew to the largest online travel agency on the island.

Customers access thousands of holiday packages.

The platform provides competitive pricing for Irish travellers.

Loveholidays maintains dedicated support for the market.

Loveholidays has marked ten years of operations in Ireland and grown to become the largest online travel agency on the island with 700,,00 outward bookings a year.

The company expanded its presence and now serves a substantial share of the Irish market with package holidays and flight bookings.

Loveholidays started its Irish operations in 2016 and built a strong customer base through competitive pricing and dedicated local support. The platform offers thousands of holiday packages to destinations across Europe and beyond.

The company confirmed continued investment in the Irish market with enhanced services for customers.

Loveholidays shared “We celebrate ten years of operations in Ireland. The company has grown to become the single largest online travel agency on the island.”

Clem Walshe who heads up Loveholidays in Ireland with CEO Donat Rétif and Siobhain Mulholland

Clem Walsh speaking at the event