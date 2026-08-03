‘Keep that mobile phone CHARGED’ – ITAA advice to holiday makers in France danger zone

The ITAA issued advice for holidaymakers in areas affected by wildfires.

Travellers should monitor local news and follow instructions from authorities.

Travellers should check Department of Foreign Affairs travel advice.

Mobile phones should be kept charged and roaming enabled.

Travellers should keep essential belongings accessible in case of evacuation.

The Irish Travel Agents Association has issued advice for Irish holidaymakers travelling in destinations where wildfires are affecting parts of southern Europe, including Spain and south west France. The ITAA advises travellers to monitor local news, follow instructions from local authorities and emergency services, and be prepared to adapt plans if necessary. Travellers should check the latest travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and register their stay abroad.

The ITAA also advises keeping mobile phones charged and roaming enabled to receive emergency alerts, contacting tour operators or travel agents if the destination is affected, and ensuring travel insurance provides appropriate cover including travel disruption. Travellers should keep passports, medication, travel documents, money and essential belongings easily accessible in case of evacuation, and should avoid travelling into areas where wildfires are active.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA, stated wildfires can develop quickly and conditions can change within a very short period, with the most important advice being to follow instructions from local authorities and emergency services. The ITAA reminded travellers that although wildfires are affecting parts of Spain and France, disruption is localised and the majority of visitors will continue to enjoy their holidays safely.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA, shared, “Wildfires can develop quickly and conditions can change within a very short period of time. The most important advice for Irish holidaymakers is to follow the instructions of local authorities and emergency services.”