Lufthansa A380 lands in Shannon for centennial repaint

The world’s largest passenger aircraft the Lufthansa Airbus A380 landed at Shannon Airport on Ireland’s longest runway.

The aircraft arrived for painting in the new Lufthansa 100 years livery. Completion expected within the next few weeks. The rare visit showcased Shannon’s capability for large aircraft handling. The A380 represented the biggest passenger plane in service.

Shannon Airport shared in a written statement “The aircraft made a spectacular landing on Ireland’s longest runway this morning as the Lufthansa Airbus A380 touched down at Shannon Airport.”