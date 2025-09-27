Lufthansa introduced loyalty incentives for travellers paying for CO2 offset

Julia Hillenbrand VP Sales of Lufthansa

Lufthansa has introduced loyalty incentives for travellers paying for CO2 offsets, offering up to 6 miles per €1 spent.

Offset payments fund Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and climate projects, including forest management in Graubünden and moorland renaturing in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Higher SAF proportions yield up to 80pc more points and 20pc more HON Circle Points, credited automatically or retroactively from January 2025.

Green Fares, available since 2023, support the initiative across Lufthansa’s network, bookable via multiple airline websites or the Miles & More app.Emission calculations account for flight distance, fuel consumption, travel class, and load factor.