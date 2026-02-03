Lufthansa to retrofit all A380s by mid-2027

Lufthansa has confirmed cabin refurbishments for its entire fleet of eight A380-800 aircraft, installing new business class seats by mid-2027. The upgrades reduce business class capacity from 78 to 68 seats. Total configuration retains eight first-class suites, 52 premium economy seats, and 371 economy seats, adjusting overall to 499 from 509.

The initial aircraft, D-AIMC with manufacturer serial number 44, enters retrofit at Elbe Flugzeugwerke in Dresden during February 2026, returning in April. The fleet averages 13.8 years in age and operates from Munich base. Lufthansa relies on pre-existing certification to avoid prolonged approval delays.

Previous interior projects like Allegris faced certification hurdles, impacting B787-9 operations with blocked business seats. The A380 retrofits prioritise efficiency in implementation. Company officials revealed the plan supports long-term fleet modernisation.

