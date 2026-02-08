Major Train Strike Disrupts Spanish Rail Network

Spain’s rail sector faced significant turmoil as Renfe, Iryo, and Ouigo cancelled over 330 trains due to an ongoing strike by railway workers.

The action, which demands improved working conditions and pay, has left thousands of passengers stranded, particularly on high-speed routes connecting Madrid, Barcelona, and Andalucía. Authorities have urged travellers to seek alternative modes of transport, such as buses or flights, while negotiations continue.

This disruption comes amid recent weather-related issues, exacerbating challenges for the travel industry already recovering from previous setbacks. Hospitality businesses in affected regions report early signs of booking declines as tourists reconsider plans.