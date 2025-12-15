‘Massive rat’ on KLM flight 767 forces cancellations

A large rat appeared in the cabin of a KLM flight 767 from Amsterdam to Aruba, causing the A330 to be taken out of service.

The crew continued the flight to Aruba after the rat’s discovery over the Atlantic. The airline cancelled the onward flight to Bonaire and the return to Amsterdam. More than 250 passengers stayed in the Caribbean with hotel arrangements. Ground staff captured the rat after approximately 36 hours.

KLM shared in a written statement “the safety and well-being of passengers and crew were the deciding factors in cancelling the flight. It was very unfortunate for the passengers who had to experience this.”