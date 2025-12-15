Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»‘Massive rat’ on KLM flight 767 forces cancellations
Screenshot

‘Massive rat’ on KLM flight 767 forces cancellations

0
By on Aviation

A large rat appeared in the cabin of a KLM flight 767 from Amsterdam to Aruba, causing the A330 to be taken out of service.

The crew continued the flight to Aruba after the rat’s discovery over the Atlantic. The airline cancelled the onward flight to Bonaire and the return to Amsterdam. More than 250 passengers stayed in the Caribbean with hotel arrangements. Ground staff captured the rat after approximately 36 hours.

KLM shared in a written statement “the safety and well-being of passengers and crew were the deciding factors in cancelling the flight. It was very unfortunate for the passengers who had to experience this.”

See also  IATA Global Media Day 2025: The outlook for global aviation with Marie Owens Thomsen

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record November sees growth back to 6pc after summer blip Joe Gilmore of Knock airportMinister meets with Knock Airport to advance Strategic Development Zone Mark Tighe of IALPAAer Lingus pilot suspension in Manchester after mid flight seating dispute WATCH: Antonio Martin speaking at Spain Talks caring for the future conference
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.