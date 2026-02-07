McEvaddys object to Eastlands Cargo Village at Dublin Airport

DA Terminal 3 Ltd owned by Desmond and Ulick McEvaddy has objected to daa plans for the Eastlands Cargo Village at Dublin Airport. The proposed development includes new facilities for An Post the Revenue Commissioners a border inspection point and a mortuary in the Eastlands area covering townlands such as Corballis Commons Cloghran and Toberbunny. Consultants CWPA Planning and Architecture described the scheme as a piecemeal approach lacking a coherent masterplan and called for refusal of permission by Fingal County Council.

The objection argues the relocation facilitated by an airside bridge over a regional road threatens proper planning and sustainable development around the airport. It criticises the use of a sensitive greenfield site east of the R132 without an airport wide masterplan or alternatives assessment. The submission warns the proposal risks prejudicing long term expansion on the Western Campus as outlined in national policy and capacity reviews.

DA Terminal 3 shared in a written statement “The proposed relocation of cargo facilities facilitated by a new airside bridge over a strategic regional road represents a piecemeal response that is not supported by a coherent masterplanning framework and is contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of Dublin Airport and its environs.”