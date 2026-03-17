Mein Schiff Flow completes first sea trials

TUI Cruises Mein Schiff Flow finishes its first extensive sea trials in the Mediterranean in February 2026 covering engine performance propulsion and manoeuvrability.

Tests include stabilizers anchoring systems and safety equipment under real world conditions with successful 360 degree turns zigzag courses and emergency manoeuvres.

The 4,000 passenger InTUItion class ship features dual fuel propulsion running on marine diesel and natural gas with LNG testing in a further trial.

Construction continues at Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone Italy with christening on twenty June 2026 in Trieste as part of an eight day cruise.

Official cruises begin from Palma on 9July 2026 with the company seeking a godmother from former Mein Schiff travellers.

Georgios Vagiannis shared “The Mein Schiff Flow fully convinced us during the sea trials it is technically state of the art and extremely manoeuvrable and safe. The ship ability to execute a three hundred and sixty degree turn a zigzag course and classic emergency manoeuvres such as the Williamson turn at top speed were particularly impressive.”