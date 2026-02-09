MEININGER Hotels schedules opening of first Dublin property for April 2028 in expansion drive

MEININGER Hotels has announced its first property in Dublin,

The new opening provides affordable accommodation options for city visitors, enhancing Dublin’s hospitality capacity and appealing to younger travellers and groups exploring the capital’s cultural and heritage attractions.

MEININGER Hotels has announced its entry into the Irish market with plans to open its first property in Dublin, marking a significant step in the pan-European budget chain's ongoing expansion across the Europe.

The new seven-storey hotel, located in the vibrant Liberties district and developed in partnership with Salamisso Developments, will feature 232 rooms offering a total of 811 beds in a mix of double, triple, quadruple, and six-bed configurations.

Following the group’s signature hybrid concept that blends traditional hotel amenities with hostel-style flexibility and shared facilities, the property is positioned to cater to a broad range of travellers, including budget-conscious visitors, groups, and families seeking affordable yet comfortable accommodation in one of Europe’s most in-demand city destinations.

The announcement, made in early February, comes amid persistent high demand for beds in Dublin, where occupancy rates have frequently exceeded 80 per cent in recent years, contributing to a well-documented shortage of supply. Situated near popular venues such as Vicar Street and the National College of Art and Design, the 8,163-square-metre development is expected to capitalise on the area’s ongoing regeneration and cultural appeal.

Construction and preparations are under way, with the official opening scheduled for April 2028. This timeline positions the Dublin site as the latest in a series of new openings for MEININGER, following projects in cities including Edinburgh, Barcelona, and others, as the brand continues to grow its footprint in key urban markets.

Industry observers note that the move addresses a critical gap in economical lodging options for Dublin, where rising visitor numbers from tourism and business travel have outpaced hotel development.

The partnership with local developer Salamisso Developments has been welcomed as a boost for the Liberties neighbourhood, promising to enhance accessibility and choice for guests exploring the capital’s historic streets, markets, and attractions.

While no immediate opening has occurred, the confirmed plans signal MEININGER’s firm commitment to establishing a presence in Ireland, with potential for further growth as the group eyes additional opportunities in the region.