Mercantile Hotel in Dublin has signage retention application turned down

Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for signage branding and a keg lift installed without approval at the Mercantile Hotel. Planners described the elements as totally inappropriate and causing serious injury to the protected structure’s special architectural character.

The large gable-end sign measuring 10.75 metres in height and 2.1 metres in width along with murals and panel fit-outs created an overly cluttered appearance.

The keg lift positioned on the public plaza bordering the premises altered its use into a service area raising concerns from the council’s transport division. Additional items including projecting signage metal security gates and window pediments were also refused. The Planning Enforcement Section will now investigate and action the unauthorised works.