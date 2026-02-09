Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Belfast’s Merchant Hotel faces profit dip amid unpredictable trading
Gavin Carroll GM  of the Merchant Hotel Belfast
Gavin Carroll GM  of the Merchant Hotel Belfast

Belfast’s Merchant Hotel faces profit dip amid unpredictable trading

0
By on News & Knowledge

The owners of Belfast’s Merchant Hotel have reported a £1m drop in profits due to unpredictable trading conditions in the hospitality sector. 

Despite challenges, the iconic venue continues to attract visitors, with efforts underway to stabilise operations in a volatile market. 

Beannchor Group, the parent company that operates the five-star Merchant Hotel along with other venues in the city such as the Cloth Ear, National, Dirty Onion, and Bullitt Hotel, saw its turnover increase by seven per cent to £37.5m in the year to June 2025. Despite this growth in sales, retained profit fell from £5m to £3.9m, representing a reduction of more than €1.2m when converted at current exchange rates, driven by rising operational costs, labour pressures, and a €610,000 loss from the revaluation of an investment property.

See also  Lufthansa to 'significantly' raise stake in Italy's ITA Airways

Accounts filed at Companies House reveal that pre-tax profits for the wider Beannchor Group declined by 22pc from £7.4m to £5.8m over the same period. The Merchant Hotel itself performed more strongly on an individual basis, with pre-tax profits rising by around 60pc to nearly £989,000. Group representatives described the overall results as a solid performance given the ongoing difficulties faced by hospitality businesses, including spiralling expenses that have squeezed margins across the industry.

Beannchor Group has maintained that revenues and profitability remain strong despite the pressures. A written statement shared “The financial year reflects a solid performance by the group in what remains an unpredictable environment for the hospitality sector.”

See also  LIMERICK events: HAPPENING in Ireland’s county Limerick

Related posts:

Conor-Mowlds of Port `of Cork, chair of Cruise IrelandPort of Cork schedules record 103 cruise calls for 2026 season MSC Cruises confirms major upgrade for Ocean Cay Private Island Paetongtarn Shinawatra Prime MInister of ThailandThailand launches celebrity-driven campaign to boost 2026 global image Bob Jordan CEO of SouthwestSouthwest Airlines reports strong 2025 results and optimistic 2026 outlook
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.