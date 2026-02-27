MEXICO: Flights back to normal as country recovers

Mexico continues to make steady progress towards full normalisation following recent security related disruptions that briefly impacted parts of the country.

As of the latest reports from authorities and diplomatic sources the situation has stabilised with all shelter in place measures lifted and normal operations restored in key locations including Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

Flights are running according to schedule public transport has resumed and businesses have reopened their doors allowing residents and visitors to go about their daily routines without hindrance.

In tourist friendly regions such as Cancun and the Riviera Maya activities have proceeded without any interruption throughout the period with beaches hotels and attractions reporting business as usual. President Claudia Sheinbaum has emphasised that the country is at peace and that the isolated incidents did not affect the broader national picture.

Travellers can take reassurance from the swift response by Mexican security forces which ensured a quick return to order.

This positive development aligns with Mexico’s impressive tourism performance in recent years where international arrivals have exceeded pre pandemic records and generated revenues of more than €29bn last year. The sector which forms a vital part of the economy is poised for further expansion ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with experts predicting sustained growth in visitor numbers and investment.