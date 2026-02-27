Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»MEXICO: Flights back to normal as country recovers
Puerto Vallarta

MEXICO: Flights back to normal as country recovers

0
By on News & Knowledge

Mexico continues to make steady progress towards full normalisation following recent security related disruptions that briefly impacted parts of the country. 

As of the latest reports from authorities and diplomatic sources the situation has stabilised with all shelter in place measures lifted and normal operations restored in key locations including Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. 

Flights are running according to schedule public transport has resumed and businesses have reopened their doors allowing residents and visitors to go about their daily routines without hindrance.

In tourist friendly regions such as Cancun and the Riviera Maya activities have proceeded without any interruption throughout the period with beaches hotels and attractions reporting business as usual. President Claudia Sheinbaum has emphasised that the country is at peace and that the isolated incidents did not affect the broader national picture. 

See also  Aer Lingus announce record 11.3m passengers in 2025 & profit of €282m as revenue passes €2.5bn for first time

Travellers can take reassurance from the swift response by Mexican security forces which ensured a quick return to order.

This positive development aligns with Mexico’s impressive tourism performance in recent years where international arrivals have exceeded pre pandemic records and generated revenues of more than €29bn last year. The sector which forms a vital part of the economy is poised for further expansion ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with experts predicting sustained growth in visitor numbers and investment. 

Related posts:

LOCATIONS used in Netflix ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast’ Icelandair launches first Polish route with new Gdansk service for winter 2026/27 Bogdan Popescu CEO of TaromSAS and TAROM expand partnership with new codeshare agreement Brendan Kennhy of IAATIreland’s Adventure Tourism board discussed insurance, marketing & sustainability
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.