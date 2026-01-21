Trending
Casimir Lindholm CEO of Meyer Turku
Casimir Lindholm CEO of Meyer Turku

Meyer Turku cuts steel on fifth Icon class ship for Royal Caribbean

  • Meyer Turku starts Icon 5 production with steel-cutting 19 January 2026.
  • Fifth Icon class vessel for Royal Caribbean valued at €2bn.
  • Delivery summer 2028 after over two years construction.
  • €150m investment enhances shipyard capabilities and efficiency.
  • Creates 13,000 person-years employment with 70pc Finnish content.

Meyer Turku has begun production of the fifth Icon class ship for Royal Caribbean International with a steel-cutting ceremony n Turku. The ceremony marks over two years of construction involving thousands of professionals. 

The vessel, valued at approximately €2bn, features 70pc domestic content in Finland. Each ship creates 13,000 person-years of employment. Delivery is scheduled for summer 2028.

Meyer Turku says it has invested €150m to enhance capabilities and the yard learns from each Icon ship for efficiency and quality. Third ship Legend of the Seas will be delivered summer 2026 for Mediterranean then Caribbean cruises and options exist for sixth and seventh vessels. The cooperation agreement with Royal Caribbean extends to 2036.

Casimir Lindholm shared “Icon 5 is further proof of Meyer Turku’s unique ability to design and build cruise ships of the future. Together with our partner Royal Caribbean and the entire maritime industry network, we learn from every Icon ship and are able to build vessels more efficiently and with even higher quality as the series progresses. The €150m investment program initiated by our company further strengthens the shipyard’s capabilities to develop its operations.”

Each Icon ship is valued at approximately €2bn, of which, thanks to the high domestic content, 70pc remains in Finland. In addition, every vessel of this size creates 13,000 person-years of employment in our country.”

