Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»‘Ryanair will operate 96 routes from Dublin Airport this winter’ – Michael O’Leary

‘Ryanair will operate 96 routes from Dublin Airport this winter’ – Michael O’Leary

0
By on Aviation

Ryanair will operate 96 routes from Dublin Airport during the winter schedule, incorporating a new service to Rabat in Morocco.

Flight frequencies will rise on 28 existing routes, including Birmingham, Budapest, Krakow, Milan, and Valencia. This expansion supports enhanced connectivity for winter travel from Dublin, building on current operations.

The schedule adjustment aligns with seasonal demand, offering more options for passengers departing from Dublin. Ryanair positions this growth as a boost for local tourism and economic activity through additional seats and destinations.

Michael O’Leary shared “Thanks to the High Court’s suspension of the illegal 32m Dublin traffic cap, Ryanair has added one new aircraft and nine per cent traffic growth at Dublin Airport for 2025 – the first Winter that Ryanair has been able to grow Dublin traffic since the IAA enforced this illegal cap in 2024.” 

See also  Thai Lion Air scales back fleet plans

Related posts:

Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer LingusSceptred skies: The ‘who’s who’ of the saints whose names feature in the Aer Lingus fleet Glenn Fogel CEO of Booking.comRyanair ends long running legal action against Booking with latest OTA agreement Walter Cho CEO of Korean AirKorean Air to purchase 103 next-gen aircraft from Boeing to include B777-9 and B787-10 Giovanni Pitruzzella of AGCM, Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del MercatoRyanair to appeal fine imposed by Italian competition commission after controversial Dublin raid
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.