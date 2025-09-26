‘Ryanair will operate 96 routes from Dublin Airport this winter’ – Michael O’Leary

Ryanair will operate 96 routes from Dublin Airport during the winter schedule, incorporating a new service to Rabat in Morocco.

Flight frequencies will rise on 28 existing routes, including Birmingham, Budapest, Krakow, Milan, and Valencia. This expansion supports enhanced connectivity for winter travel from Dublin, building on current operations.

The schedule adjustment aligns with seasonal demand, offering more options for passengers departing from Dublin. Ryanair positions this growth as a boost for local tourism and economic activity through additional seats and destinations.

Michael O’Leary shared “Thanks to the High Court’s suspension of the illegal 32m Dublin traffic cap, Ryanair has added one new aircraft and nine per cent traffic growth at Dublin Airport for 2025 – the first Winter that Ryanair has been able to grow Dublin traffic since the IAA enforced this illegal cap in 2024.”