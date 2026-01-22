Michael O’Leary expresses hopes that China’s Comac will enter market soon

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has stated that he hopes China’s state-owned aircraft manufacturer Comac becomes a viable option for purchasing jets within the next decade.

He made the comments during a press conference in Dublin where he addressed the the airline’s fleet strategy and aircraft supply challenges.

O’Leary noted that Comac’s current C919 model seats a maximum of 180 passengers, which does not match Ryanair’s requirements for higher-capacity aircraft such as the Boeing 737 Max 10.

He added that Comac lacks the production scale to meet large orders at present and certification for European operations remains pending, with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency conducting test flights as part of its assessment process.

Ryanair continues to monitor Comac’s progress in the expectation that it could provide competition to Boeing and Airbus in the 2030s, when the airline plans its next major order. O’Leary has previously indicated that Ryanair would consider Comac aircraft if prices fall 10pc to 20pc below those of Airbus equivalents, though no discussions with Comac have occurred since around 2011. The position follows earlier remarks from 2025 amid concerns over potential US tariffs on Boeing exports, which prompted Ryanair to warn it might reassess its existing Boeing orders valued at more than €30 bn if costs rise significantly.