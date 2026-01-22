Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Michael O’Leary expresses hopes that China’s Comac will enter market soon
He Dongfeng President of COMAC
He Dongfeng President of COMAC

Michael O’Leary expresses hopes that China’s Comac will enter market soon

0
By on Aviation

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has stated that he hopes China’s state-owned aircraft manufacturer Comac becomes a viable option for purchasing jets within the next decade. 

He made the comments during a press conference in Dublin where he addressed the the airline’s fleet strategy and aircraft supply challenges. 

O’Leary noted that Comac’s current C919 model seats a maximum of 180 passengers, which does not match Ryanair’s requirements for higher-capacity aircraft such as the Boeing 737 Max 10. 

He added that Comac lacks the production scale to meet large orders at present and certification for European operations remains pending, with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency conducting test flights as part of its assessment process. 

See also  UPDATED: Airline seat sales, Ryanair sale deadline this weekend

Ryanair continues to monitor Comac’s progress in the expectation that it could provide competition to Boeing and Airbus in the 2030s, when the airline plans its next major order. O’Leary has previously indicated that Ryanair would consider Comac aircraft if prices fall 10pc to 20pc below those of Airbus equivalents, though no discussions with Comac have occurred since around 2011. The position follows earlier remarks from 2025 amid concerns over potential US tariffs on Boeing exports, which prompted Ryanair to warn it might reassess its existing Boeing orders valued at more than €30 bn if costs rise significantly.

See also  Air Astana shareholders approve five B787-9 order conversion

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record December sees growth back to 7pc after seasonal blip Ann Marie Farrelly CEO of Fingal county councilDublin airport plans new mortuary and cargo village campus Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer LingusALLI want for Christmas is an A321XLR – delivery of Aer Lingus EI-XLX Saint Brendan delayed until May Joaquín Pérez da Silva president trade union USOThe twelve DELAYS of Christmas – HERE are the aviation strikes to watch out for over the season
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.