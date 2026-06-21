Michael O’Leary is already Europe’s longest serving airline CEO but who is next?

Michael O’Leary is already Europe’s longest serving airline CEO even before his contract was extended to 2032. In second place is another low cost aviation CEO and pioneer, József Váradi who was instrumental in expanding the Malev service in Ireland when he headed up the Hungarian airline. Worldwide only Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, a member of the Emirati royal family and the largely titular CEO of Emirates, has had a longer tenure than Michael O’Leary among major airlines. During Michael’s tenure at Ryanair, Aer Lingus has had 15 CEOs or acting CEOs.

Few industry leaders have combined continuity and ingenuity as successfully. Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum took the helm at Emirates in 1985 and oversees operations that carried 53.0m passengers. Michael O’Leary began at Ryanair Group in 1994 and now directs services for 209.6m passengers. József Váradi started at Wizz Air in 2003 with 62.8m passengers in recent tallies. These tenures stand out when set against the frequent changes revealed in other boardrooms across the sector.

Carsten Spohr assumed the role at Lufthansa Group in 2014 and has had difficulties stabilising the airline post pandemic, it carried 131.3m passengers in 2025 which was 7pc below pre-pandemic figures. In contrast Ryanair was 34pc ahead of pre-pandemic and Wizz 72.4pc.

The other CEOs of the major airlines in Europe are relative newcomers. Jasmin Bajić has been in charge at Croatia Airlines since 2017. Ben Smith guides Air France KLM from 2018. Anne Rigail directs Air France from 2018. Bogi Nils Bogason leads Icelandair from 2018.

Ryanair has confirmed the extension of Michael O’Leary’s contract to 2032 and the move revealed confidence in his approach to operations. The low cost model he helped shape has delivered consistent growth in passenger volumes even through periods of economic pressure and external challenges to air travel. In contrast many legacy carriers have rotated executives at a quicker pace which can affect strategic continuity.

Long service at the top in a fast changing and heavily regulated industry can bring its challenges. Veteran leaders might have their challenges staying abreast of new ideas and technological developments. But when the crisis comes, as it did during pandemic and the recent fuel price incertainty. experience is a help.

O’Leary, a gambler who is happy with his elbow on the railing at Cheltenham, hedged Ryanair’s fuel for 2026 80pc at $65. The old head is better fitted to adapt to shifts in fuel prices regulatory demands and customer expectations. Michael O’Leary has steered Ryanair through expansion phases that transformed it into one of the busiest operators in Europe. His focus on efficiency has set benchmarks that other carriers study even if they choose different paths. József Váradi has applied similar principles at Wizz Air to build presence in central and eastern European markets. The data shows that only a handful of CEOs maintain their roles beyond a decade while the average tenure appears much shorter based on the European compilation.

During the time Michael O’Leary has occupied the chief executive position at Ryanair the industry has witnessed consolidation among legacy groups formation of new low cost entrants and adjustments to global events that grounded fleets temporarily. Aer Lingus experienced multiple leadership transitions in that same period which stands in sharp relief to the stability at Ryanair. Other airlines such as British Airways under Sean Doyle since 2020 and Lufthansa under Carsten Spohr since 2014 have sought steadier hands in recent years but still trail the longest serving figures. The extension to 2032 positions O’Leary to potentially extend his record further if the board maintains its support.

Michael O’Leary’s approach has prioritised high aircraft utilisation and ancillary revenues which the results confirm have sustained growth.

The endurance of O’Leary and Váradi in the low cost space suggests that proven strategies can yield durable success. Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum remains the global benchmark for tenure since 1985 and his role at Emirates has coincided with the development of a major hub in Dubai that serves millions of travellers each year.

The industry continues to face questions about succession planning as veteran leaders approach extended contracts or eventual retirement. Does anyone seriously expect Michael O’Leary to stop when he reaches seventy?

Michael O’Leary being interviewed by Christopher McKevitt in 2005