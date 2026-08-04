Three Dublin flights among 740 cancelled due to northeast USA storms as passengers complain about app updates

720 flights were cancelled and more than 2,200 delayed across the United States on August 3 due to severe thunderstorms.

New York’s JFK airport experienced 165 delays and 124 cancellations, the highest of any U.S. airport.

JetBlue led domestic cancellations with 134 flights grounded, followed by PSA Airlines with 56 and Delta with 52.

Delta, American, and United issued travel waivers waiving change fees for affected passengers through August 6.

The FAA implemented ground stops at eight major airports across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Sunday.

Complaints that travel apps failed to keep customers informed

Three Delta flights to and from Dublin are among 740 cancelled as a slow-moving thunderstorm system disrupted air travel across the eastern United States since the weekend. As wel las the 720 flights cancellations, more than 2,200 flights delayed nationwide on Monday, August 3, 2026, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Dublin flights affected include:

Boston DL155@15.00 & inbound DL154

Inbound: Minneapolis DL258I arr 07.55

Delta has issued a “New York City Thunderstorms” travel advisory covering impacted travel dates of August 2 through August 3, with a rebooking policy that waives fare differences and change fees for passengers whose tickets are reissued and travel begins on or before August 6, 2026.

The carrier’s travel waiver applies to flights travelling to, from, or through New York-JFK, New York-LaGuardia (LGA), Newark (EWR), and Westchester County (HPN), with passengers entitled to a full refund for the unflown portion of their ticket if Delta cancelled their flight or implemented a significant delay and they choose not to travel.

Aviation analysts noted that Delta’s more geographically diversified network provides a structural advantage during Northeast weather events compared to carriers like JetBlue, whose operations are heavily concentrated at JFK and Boston Logan. This network architecture has allowed Delta to manage recovery options more effectively, even as disruption spread to its Atlanta stronghold during the late July storm period.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented ground stops and ground delay programs across the region, with New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport registering 165 delays and 124 cancellations, the highest number of disruptions among domestic airports. The operational strain extended to major hubs including LaGuardia, Newark Liberty, Boston Logan, and Philadelphia International, with Sunday’s preliminary figures showing more than 10,000 delays and over 500 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States.

JetBlue has led domestic carriers with 134 Monday cancellations, a consequence of its concentrated route network in the storm-prone Northeast corridor. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines have issued travel waivers for passengers travelling to, from, or through key affected airports including New York-JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Boston, and Philadelphia, waiving change fees for rebooked travel through August 6. United Airlines has also activated waivers for the New York/Newark area, allowing passengers to rebook between August 2 and August 6 without change fees or fare differences for the same city pair and cabin class.

For travellers whose plans have been disrupted, checking real-time flight status through the airline’s official portal is advisable, as mobile app notifications reportedly experienced lag during the peak of the storms. Passengers seeking refunds or alternative routes can initiate rebooking through the airlines’ emergency waiver pages, with Delta’s policy covering flights through Newark, White Plains, New York-Kennedy, and New York-LaGuardia requiring tickets to be reissued on or before August 6, 2026. The Federal Aviation Administration’s ground stops at eight major airports on Sunday, including Boston Logan, Baltimore/Washington, Charlotte Douglas, Newark Liberty, Washington Dulles, LaGuardia, Teterboro, and Philadelphia International, created a backlog that continued to affect Monday’s schedules.

App problems: Silently vanishing delays

As the day developed, the primary source of passenger frustration shifted from the weather itself to a breakdown in digital communication.

The core complaint was “silently vanishing delays,” the most prominent grievance among stranded travelers was that airline mobile applications provided highly unreliable timelines. Multiple passengers reported that their airline apps displayed explicit delay notifications (e.g., delaying a flight by 30 to 45 minutes). Relying on this data, passengers adjusted their airport arrival times. Airlines subsequently corrected or pushed back those departures to the original scheduled times as operational windows opened. Because the apps did not trigger fresh push notifications, SMS texts, or alerts for these reversals, many travelers arrived at the airport only to discover their planes had already departed without them.

This specific app failure exposed a critical vulnerability in consumer rights regulations. Under federal airline notification rules enforced by the Department of Transportation (DOT), carriers are required to notify passengers of known delays and cancellations. However, current federal regulations do not cover the specific sequence of displaying a delay and then silently removing it without a mandatory alert, leaving impacted passengers with zero regulatory recourse or automated compensation for missing their flights.