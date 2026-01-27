Michael O’Leary plans Fox News ads to put passenger cap on White House Agenda

Michael O’Leary has drawn cup plans Fox News ads to put passenger cap on White House Agenda for St Patrick’s Day

Ryanair intends to place advertisements on Fox News in the United States ahead of St Patrick’s Day to draw attention to the Irish Government’s delay in lifting the passenger cap at Dublin Airport. The campaign targets US President Trump, a regular viewer of the network, coinciding with Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s visit to the White House. Michael O’Leary anticipates increased pressure from US airlines and Airlines for America on this matter.

Airlines for America filed a formal complaint with the US Department of Transport, claiming the cap hinders their expansion at Dublin while allowing Aer Lingus to add new US routes. The group urges the White House to restrict transatlantic flights from Ireland unless the cap is lifted. O’Leary suggested that temporary blocks on flights, such as to New York, could force legislative action.

Michael O'Leary shared "there is a real prospect the US will block flights by Aer Lingus to New York for a day or so, to force the issue."