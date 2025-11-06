Minister Calleary announces €16.5m ORIS Funding for 63 projects

At a ceremony on Clare Island, Minister Dara Calleary unveiled €16.5m for 63 outdoor recreation projects across Ireland.
Funding supports walking trails, cycleways, water-based amenities, and mountain access routes under Measures 2 and 3 of the ORIS.
The initiative aligns with the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy, enhancing community and tourism facilities.
The total 2024/2025 ORIS funding now exceeds €25.27m, covering 284 projects nationwide.
Dara Calleary shared “This investment will further enhance these spaces which not only act as recreational and social spaces for our communities but also add greatly to our tourism sector. The funding for the project that I have announced for Clare Island will see upgrade works on the existing path.”
- Carlow – Deerpark/Johns Hill: Carlow County Council leads the improvement and enhancement works to Johns Hill Looped Walk, focusing on upgrading the trail infrastructure. Funding allocated:: €177,741.
- Cavan – Kingscourt Railway Hub: Cavan County Council oversees the development of a greenway hub in Kingscourt, including car parking and seating facilities to support recreational activities. Funding allocated:: €500,000.
- Clare – Bridges of Ross Walking Trail Extension: Clare County Council manages the extension of the existing walking trail at the Bridges of Ross, creating a looped walking option for visitors. Funding allocated:: €108,000.
- Cork – Durrus Coastal Walkway Phase II: Cork County Council leads Phase II to link the initial phase of the walkway with Durrus Village, improving access and connectivity. Funding allocated:: €196,395.
- Cork – The Pontoon Walkway, Barleycove: Cork County Council undertakes the replacement of the pontoon and walkway to enhance accessibility to Barleycove Beach. Funding allocated:: €452,520.
- Cork – Youghal Greenway Trailhead: Cork County Council provides trailhead infrastructure at the Youghal trailhead on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway to support trail users. Funding allocated:: €197,931.
- Cork – Glen River Loop Walk: IRD Duhallow carries out upgrade works to the Banteer looped walk along the Glen River, improving the trail experience. Funding allocated:: €158,250.
- Donegal – Carrigart to Downings Walkway – Phase 2: Donegal County Council completes the final phase of works to finish the walkway between Carrigart and Downings. Funding allocated:: €500,000.
- Dublin – Relocation and upgrade of existing trailhead for the Dublin Mountains Way at Sean Walsh Park: South Dublin County Council relocates and upgrades the existing trailhead for the Dublin Mountains Way at Sean Walsh Park to improve access and facilities.
- Dublin – Whitestown Greenway: South Dublin County Council oversees the construction of the final section of the Whitestown Greenway from Killinarden Way to Whitestown Way, enhancing connectivity. Funding allocated:: €300,000.
- Galway – Extension to Rinville Park Walkways: Galway County Council manages the addition of 2.5km of lit walkways connecting Rinville Park, improving access. Funding allocated:: €412,050.
- Galway – Lúibín Locah Bhárr an tSrutháin: Galway County Council undertakes the upgrade and repair of the track at Leitir Mucu, Casla Conamara. Funding allocated:: €245,700.
- Galway Total: Total funding for Galway projects amounts to €657,750 (sum of the two listed projects).
- Kerry – Ballyseedy Wood Amenity Trail: Kerry County Council extends the Ballyseedy Wood trail, establishing a crucial connection to Tralee. Funding allocated:: €65,390.
- Kerry – Jarvey Lane Upgrade Project – Phase 2: Kerry County Council completes the upgrade of the Walk/Cycle Trail between Killarney and the National Park. Funding allocated:: €311,090.
- Kerry – Maintenance & Enhancement of the Shannon Way – Slí na Sionainne Phase 2: Kerry County Council upgrades the Shannon Way with trail surfacing and infrastructure. Funding allocated:: €500,000.
- Kerry – Strickeen Mountain Trail Repair and Improvement works: South Kerry Development repairs and improves the Strickeen Mountain Trail to prevent further erosion. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Kerry Total: Total funding for Kerry projects amounts to €1,096,299 (sum of the four listed projects).
- Kildare – Ballymore Eustace Walking Loop: Kildare County Council repairs the Ballymore Eustace Loop at Liffey Linear Walk Golden Falls Loop. Funding allocated:: €102,600.
- Kildare Total: Total funding for Kildare projects is €102,600 (based on the single listed project).
- Kilkenny – Brandon Hill Trail Enhancement and Upland Protection Scheme: Kilkenny County Council conducts reparation works at Brandon Hill Trail to protect habitat and address erosion. Funding allocated:: €439,425.
- Kilkenny – Kilmacow Community Complex – Outdoor Recreational Enhancement Scheme: Kilkenny County Council refurbishes the existing footbridge over the river Blackwater and enhances the Kilmacow Loop walk. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Kilkenny – Mountain Grove Loop Trail Walk Redevelopment Scheme: Kilkenny County Council rehabilitates the Mountain Grove Loop Walk to improve trail conditions. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Kilkenny Total: Total funding for Kilkenny projects amounts to €839,425 (sum of the two listed projects plus additional unitemised funding).
- Laois – Destination Slieve Bloom Signage Strategy – Phase 2 Implementation: Laois County Council installs destination Slieve Bloom signage and new information boards in key areas to enhance visitor experience. Funding allocated:: €152,350.
- Laois Total: Total funding for Laois projects is €152,350 (based on the single listed project).
- Leitrim – Further development of Bóthar Na Naomh trail and extension of trail to Cloone GAA park and Creigharee Ancient Holy Well: Leitrim Development extends the Bóthar Na Naomh trail past Cloone GAA park to Creigharee Ancient Holy Well. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Leitrim – Dromod Rooskey Greyway: Leitrim County Council constructs a 1.95km greyway along the L1601, linking the villages of Dromod and Roosky. Funding allocated:: €500,000.
- Leitrim Total: Total funding for Leitrim projects amounts to €700,000 (sum of the two listed projects).
- Limerick – Seefin Path Repair & Upgrade: Limerick City & County Council reconstructs the trail from Leaca car-park to Seefin, including drainage, resurfacing, stone path building, and boardwalk removal. Funding allocated:: €148,050.
- Limerick – Bird Hide, Lough Gur: Limerick City & County Council develops a publicly accessible screened vantage point for bird watching at Lough Gur. Funding allocated:: €153,518.
- Limerick – Enhancement of Abha Bhán Amenity Areas and Upgrade of Access to the Abha Bhán River Walk: Limerick City & County Council enhances Abha Bhán amenity areas and upgrades access to the Abha Bhán River Walk. Funding allocated:: €184,595.
- Limerick – Monument Hill Walk: Limerick City & County Council redevelops the Monument Hill Walk, including steps, pathway, and viewing platform. Funding allocated:: €433,342.
- Limerick Total: Total funding for Limerick projects amounts to €919,505 (sum of the two listed projects plus additional unitemised funding).
- Longford – Legga (Leggagh) to Moyne Walking and Cycling Trail: Longford County Council develops a walking and cycling trail connecting Legga Cross to Moyne. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Longford – Lissard-Cranalagh More Green Trail, Edgeworthstown: Longford County Council develops a 4.2km limestone dust walking and cycling trail in Lissard, Rinvanny, and Cranalagh More. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Longford – Longford Trails Upgrade 2025 – Raising Standards Countywide: Longford County Council upgrades 15 existing trails to national standards for a safer, high-quality user experience countywide. Funding allocated:: €495,846.
- Longford Total: Total funding for Longford projects amounts to €895,846 (sum of the three listed projects).
- Louth – Boyne Greenway – North Bank: Louth County Council enhances and extends the North Bank of the Boyne Greenway, including widening, resurfacing, relining of paths, and installation of lighting. Funding allocated:: €500,000.
- Louth Total: Total funding for Louth projects is €500,000 (based on the single listed project).
- Mayo – Belleek Woods Enhancement Committee: Mayo County Council resurfaces Belleek Woodland Trails. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Mayo – Upgrade / enhancement of Mayfield Lake, Claremorris: Mayo County Council upgrades the Mayfield Lake Trail and extends the existing boardwalk. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Mayo – Upgrade of existing 2.2 km path to bike trail on Clare Island: Mayo County Council upgrades the existing Clewbay bike trail path to a standard allowing accessibility for all. Funding allocated:: €500,000.
- Mayo – Upgrade and Enhancements Works to the Kilcummin Loop Walks: North East Leader upgrades the existing network of coastal trails at the Kilcummin Loop Walks. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Mayo Total: Total funding for Mayo projects amounts to €1,100,000 (sum of the listed project plus additional unitemised funding).
- Meath – Ratoath Riverwalk Extension: Meath County Council extends the Ratoath Broadmeadow riverwalk with a shared pedestrian and cycle surface linking to the existing riverwalk. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Meath – Ratoath Riverwalk Upgrade: Meath County Council upgrades the existing Ratoath Broadmeadow riverwalk. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Meath Total: Total funding for Meath projects is €400,000 (sum of the two listed projects).
- Monaghan – Recreational Enhancements at Castleshane Forest: Monaghan County Council enhances existing recreational amenities, including car parking and trail infrastructure at Castleshane Forest. Funding allocated:: €151,387.
- Monaghan Total: Total funding for Monaghan projects is €151,387 (based on the single listed project).
- Offaly – Fr. Paul Murphy Street Grand Canal Link: Offaly County Council creates a link to the Grand Canal from the edge of Edenderry town to facilitate a looped walk. Funding allocated:: €135,000.
- Offaly Total: Total funding for Offaly projects is €135,000 (based on the single listed project).
- Roscommon – Installation of pontoon at Cavetown Lake: Roscommon County Council installs a pontoon, including a seating area with improved shower facilities at Cavetown Lake. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Roscommon – Reconnecting Castlerea Town with its natural waterfront: Roscommon County Council constructs a ramp to replace existing steps and upgrades the river path for accessibility to all users. Funding allocated:: €500,000.
- Roscommon – Restoration & Enhancement works at Mote Park Amenity Area: Roscommon County Council conducts trail works and builds a new car park at Mote Park Amenity Area. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Roscommon – Enhancements to the Suck Valley Way: Roscommon Leader enhances the Suck Valley Way to improve underfoot conditions and accessibility. Funding allocated:: €197,991.
- Roscommon Total: Total funding for Roscommon projects amounts to €1,097,991 (sum of the four listed projects).
- Sligo – Cleveragh Learn to Cycle Project: Sligo County Council constructs a Learn to Cycle facility for young children at Cleveragh regional park. Funding allocated:: €112,500.
- Sligo – Glen Wood Footbridge Project: Sligo County Council develops a pedestrian footbridge across the Hawks Rock ravine to link Sligo Walks Glen Wood Trail and the Hawkes Rock Trail, including trail upgrades. Funding allocated:: €500,000.
- Sligo – Strandhill Trailhead Project (Queen Maeve Trail): Sligo County Council upgrades Queen Maeve trail parking and trailhead facilities in Strandhill. Funding allocated:: €189,000.
- Sligo Total: Total funding for Sligo projects amounts to €801,500 (sum of the two listed projects plus additional unitemised funding).
- Tipperary – Bay Lough Access Walkway: Tipperary County Council upgrades the Bay Lough Access Walkway. Funding allocated:: €153,000.
- Tipperary – Thurles River Suir Walkway – Phase 2: Tipperary County Council extends the Thurles River Suir Walkway from Ladys Well into Thurles Town Park via the Mill Road, establishing a 5km looped walk. Funding allocated:: €447,300.
- Tipperary – Widening and Signage Improvements along Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir Blueway: Tipperary County Council widens and improves signage along the Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir Blueway. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Tipperary – Monaincha Discovery Trail: South Tipperary Development enhances the existing track to Monaincha Abbey, including widening, fencing, and signage. Funding allocated:: €134,003.
- Tipperary Total: Total funding for Tipperary projects amounts to €934,303 (sum of the four listed projects).
- Údarás na Gaeltachta – Bealach Portaigh Seana Mhac: Údarás na Gaeltachta develops 1.5 km of trails, comprising gravel trail and boardwalk. Funding allocated:: €500,000.
- Údarás na Gaeltachta – Erris Looped Walks: Údarás na Gaeltachta develops an 11km Green Loop walk at Corclough village and upgrades the Erris Head Loop Walk. Funding allocated:: €159,371.
- Údarás Total: Total funding for Údarás na Gaeltachta projects amounts to €659,371 (sum of the two listed projects).
- Waterford – Cappoquin Railway Bridge Loop Walk – Development of Phase 2: Waterford County Council develops Phase 2, extending the trail from Cappoquin Slipway to Viaduct ‘Viewing Point’ and Cappoquin Rowing Club grounds to Avonmore Bridge. Funding allocated:: €493,454.
- Waterford – Dunmore East Coastal Walk – Upgrade Project: Waterford County Council upgrades the trail surface of the Dunmore East coastal walk between Portally Cove and Ballymacaw Cove. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Waterford – Villierstown Quay Enhancement Project: Waterford County Council enhances and upgrades Villierstown Quay to facilitate water-based outdoor recreation activities. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Waterford Total: Total funding for Waterford projects amounts to €893,454 (sum of the listed project plus additional unitemised funding).
- Westmeath – Ballymore Nature Trail: Westmeath County Council develops a nature trail from Ballymore community centre to Lough Sewdy, creating a circular walking route. Funding allocated:: €196,200.
- Westmeath Total: Total funding for Westmeath projects is €196,200 (based on the single listed project).
- Wexford – Coolgreany – Ballyfad Link: Wexford County Council constructs a roadside trail from Coolgreany village to Ballyfad Wood. Funding allocated:: €197,416.
- Wexford – Our Lady’s Island to Carne Trail – Phase 3: Wexford County Council constructs a roadside path from Lobster Pot to Carne, completing the link from Our Lady’s Island to Carne. Funding allocated:: €500,000.
- Wexford – Wellingtonbridge to Little Seas Trail: Wexford County Council constructs a 1km trail between Wellingtonbridge village and Little Sea Viewing area. Funding allocated:: €200,000.
- Wexford Total: Total funding for Wexford projects amounts to €897,416 (sum of the three listed projects).
- Wicklow – Djouce Mountain Trail construction and habitat restoration project: Wicklow County Council constructs the Djouce Mountain Trail and restores habitats. Funding allocated:: €445,500.
- Wicklow – Glen Turn Cliff Walk: Wicklow County Council upgrades the surface of the existing coastal trail. Funding allocated:: €193,500.
- Wicklow – Russelstown Link: Wicklow County Council creates a link trail from the N81 at Russborough to Russelstown Forest and the existing Blessington Greenway. Funding allocated:: €180,900.
- Wicklow – Vartry Trails Lower Loop: Wicklow Partnership repairs and reinstates the trail along the lakes of the lower reservoir after trail damage by Storm Darragh. Funding allocated:: €194,580.
- Wicklow Total: Total funding for Wicklow projects amounts to €1,014,480 (sum of the four listed projects).
- Overall Total: Total funding for all projects across all counties under this scheme amounts to €16,501,103.