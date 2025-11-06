Minister Calleary announces €16.5m ORIS Funding for 63 projects

Dara Calleary Minister

At a ceremony on Clare Island, Minister Dara Calleary unveiled €16.5m for 63 outdoor recreation projects across Ireland.

Funding supports walking trails, cycleways, water-based amenities, and mountain access routes under Measures 2 and 3 of the ORIS.

The initiative aligns with the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy, enhancing community and tourism facilities.

The total 2024/2025 ORIS funding now exceeds €25.27m, covering 284 projects nationwide.

Dara Calleary shared “This investment will further enhance these spaces which not only act as recreational and social spaces for our communities but also add greatly to our tourism sector. The funding for the project that I have announced for Clare Island will see upgrade works on the existing path.”