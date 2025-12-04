Regional airports to get €4m in operational funding

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Transport

Minister Darragh O’Brien has revealed €4m in operational funding for regional airports.

Ireland West received €1.9m, Kerry received €1.4m, and Donegal received €0.7m. The funding supported payroll costs in air traffic control, fire services, and security.

Passenger traffic across these airports increased 11pc from January to September. The government committed to a new Regional Airports Programme 2026-2030.

Darragh O’Brien shared “I am pleased to announce €4m in operational funding to Ireland West, Kerry and Donegal airports. Funding will support payroll costs in air traffic control, fire services and security screening at these airports this year.”