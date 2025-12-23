Minister Darragh O’Brien launches survey in advance of launch of Dublin-Derry air service

Transport minister Darragh O’Brien has launched a Market Sounding Survey for a proposed Public Service Obligation air service between Dublin and Derry starting in 2026. The survey gathers input on aircraft type, capacity, frequency, timings, and fares. The service enhances North West connectivity pending A5 road upgrades. The government commits €600 million to the road corridor. Responses close on January 31 2026.

Minister Darragh O’Brien shared “The Government is committed to supporting strong, inclusive and sustainable communities across Ireland. As many stakeholders have observed, the North West is relatively underserved by transport links. In this context, and in line with the objectives of Building our Shared Island, the Programme for Government includes a clear commitment to establish air connectivity between Dublin and the City of Derry.”

“Stakeholder engagement is vital for delivering an effective service and I’m pleased to launch this Market Sounding Survey today. It will gather views from all stakeholders, including potential passengers, on what aircraft, service frequency and fares would meet their needs.”