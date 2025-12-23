Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Minister Darragh O’Brien launches survey in advance of launch of Dublin-Derry air service
Darragh O’Brien Dublin Airport passenger cap, Airlines for Europe winter schedules, Dublin Airport capacity restrictions, Irish Aviation Authority 2024-2025, IAA passenger cap compliance, Dublin Airport High Court decision, summer 2025 passenger limit, Aer Lingus winter planning 2025-2026, Ryanair expected IAA cap suspension, government commitment lift passenger cap, Dublin Airport economic impact, transport ministers meeting stakeholders.
Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Transport

Minister Darragh O’Brien launches survey in advance of launch of Dublin-Derry air service

0
By on Aviation

Transport minister Darragh O’Brien has launched a Market Sounding Survey for a proposed Public Service Obligation air service between Dublin and Derry starting in 2026. The survey gathers input on aircraft type, capacity, frequency, timings, and fares. The service enhances North West connectivity pending A5 road upgrades. The government commits €600 million to the road corridor. Responses close on January 31 2026.

Minister Darragh O’Brien shared “The Government is committed to supporting strong, inclusive and sustainable communities across Ireland. As many stakeholders have observed, the North West is relatively underserved by transport links. In this context, and in line with the objectives of Building our Shared Island, the Programme for Government includes a clear commitment to establish air connectivity between Dublin and the City of Derry.”

 “Stakeholder engagement is vital for delivering an effective service and I’m pleased to launch this Market Sounding Survey today. It will gather views from all stakeholders, including potential passengers, on what aircraft, service frequency and fares would meet their needs.”

See also  Ground handling strike targets IAG services at Madrid-Barajas airport

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record November sees growth back to 6pc after summer blip Three charged with crashing through exit barrier at Shannon Airport and spray painting US aircraft Rescheduled drone show opens Winterval 2025 festival in Waterford Carolina Martinoli CEO of IberiaIberia and Turkish Airlines extend cancellations of all flights to Venezuela
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.