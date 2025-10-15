More airlines suspend flights to Madagascar amid unrest

Benjamin Smith CEO of Air France

Air France has extended its suspension of flights between Paris CDG and Antananarivo from 14 October to 17 October, monitoring the situation with authorities and assessing resumption daily.

Emirates cancelled flights between Dubai International and Antananarivo via Mahé in the Seychelles until further notice.

Air Mauritius cancelled two flights to Antananarivo on 13 October due to the socio-political situation and plans to resume when security services approve safe operations.

Ethiopian Airlines and Air Austral postponed flights on the evening of 11 October, with Air Austral resuming on 12 October and Ethiopian resuming on 13 October.

Kenya Airways and Airlink continue services to Antananarivo, with Airlink operating pending advice from South Africa’s Department of International Relations & Cooperation and ground handlers.

Madagascar Airlines operates domestic flights but diverted one service from Tolanaro on 13 October, with a curfew potentially causing changes, delays or cancellations.

Protests began on 25 September over water and electricity shortages and escalated when an elite military unit joined demonstrators, leading President Andry Rajoelina to describe it as an attempted illegal seizure of power.

The African Union Peace and Security Council held an emergency session on 13 October.

Air France shared, “The airline is monitoring the situation in real time in liaison with the authorities. The resumption of operations will remain subject to a daily assessment of the situation.”

Air Mauritius shared, “We will resume operations when our security services give us the green light to operate our flights safely for our passengers.”

Air Austral shared, “We are monitoring the situation with the utmost care.”