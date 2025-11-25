MS Riviera Radiance hosts the Irish travel trade

A delegation from the Irish travel trade arrives in Budapest today for a trade event on board MS Riviera Radiance:.

The MS Riviera Radiance which launched in April, measures 135 metres in length and 11.45 metres in width with a draught of 2.10 metres. She accommodated 178 passengers across 89 cabins on three decks, including four Master Suites, eight Superior Suites, and 77 double cabins.

Over 80pc of cabins featured floor-to-ceiling French balconies for panoramic views.

The ship offers three dining venues: a split-level main restaurant with buffet lunches and à la carte dinners, plus two alternative options for varied menus. Public spaces included a two-storey lounge with bar, a fitness room, spa, massage room, and expansive sun deck with shaded loungers.

The delegation includes: Grace Byrne of Click & Go, Jeff Collins of Best4Travel, Gareth Beresford Cooke of Travel Counsellors, Eoghan Corry of Travel Extra, Shane Cullen of ITTN, Ciara Foley of Best4Travel, Sharon Harney of Cassidy Travel, Ita Hendrick of TravelBiz, Annette Hynes of Fahy Travel, Linda Jones of The Travel Boutique, Karen Kelleher of Barters Travelnet, Niall McDonnell of Killiney Travel, Carolanne O’Neill of Worldchoice and Caroline O’Toole of JWT Travel.

Launched in March 2025, the MS Riviera Radiance is Riviera Travel’s latest addition to its fleet, a 135-metre boutique river ship designed for serene Danube voyages with capacity for 178 guests across 89 cabins. Built in collaboration with Swiss partners, she emphasises contemporary luxury and sustainability, targeting Gold Standard certification under the Green Award programme for eco-friendly operations. Visitors can expect an intimate, hotel-like atmosphere with panoramic views, personalised service from a 44-member crew, and enriching experiences blending relaxation and cultural immersion. The ship’s maiden voyage departed Budapest on 31 March 2025, marking the start of her inaugural season focused on Central European rivers.

Onboard Accommodations

Over 80pc of cabins feature floor-to-ceiling French balconies for unobstructed river vistas, with options spanning three decks:

Grand Balcony Suites (Diamond Deck, 32 sqm): Separate living and sleeping areas, full outdoor balcony with seating, king-size convertible beds, walk-in wardrobes, Nespresso machines, mini-fridges, luxury toiletries, safes, flat-screen TVs, and ensuite bathrooms with rain showers; includes Riviera Plus perks like priority boarding and exclusive excursions.

Superior Suites (Diamond and Ruby Decks, 24 sqm): Spacious layouts with French balconies, similar amenities to Grand Suites, and Riviera Plus benefits.

Double Cabins (all decks, 15-18 sqm): Twin beds convertible to kings, fixed windows or French balconies, air-conditioning, desks, lounge chairs, tea/coffee facilities, hairdryers, and compact ensuites.

All staterooms offer individual climate control, nightly turndown service, and complimentary Wi-Fi, ensuring comfort for mature travellers seeking refined downtime.

Dining Experiences

Three venues deliver regionally inspired cuisine with all meals included, emphasising fresh, seasonal ingredients:

Main Restaurant (Ruby Deck): Split-level space for buffet breakfasts (hot and cold options) and four-course à la carte lunches/dinners served on fine European porcelain with attentive, intuitive service.

Riverview Kitchen (Diamond Deck): Casual grill-focused spot with open kitchen, panoramic windows, and al fresco seating; offers informal lunches and dinners at no extra charge, featuring local flavours like fresh seafood and steaks.

Mosaic Restaurant (Emerald Deck): Intimate venue for wine-paired, multi-course regional European menus, highlighting river-sourced specialties in a cosy setting.

Vegetarian, gluten-free, and dietary accommodations are available with notice; a complimentary drinks package covers house wines, beers, spirits, soft drinks, and daily cocktails from 10am to midnight.

Public Spaces and Amenities

The open-plan layout fosters connection with the passing landscape:

Panorama Lounge and Bar (Diamond Deck): Multi-level seating for cocktails, afternoon tea, and evening entertainment like live piano or guest lectures on Danube history.

Sun Deck: Expansive area with shaded loungers, a walking track, plunge pool, and cocktail service for scenic cruising.

Spa and Wellness (Ruby Deck): Sauna, steam room, showers, massage room, and small fitness centre with cardio equipment and yoga space.

Other Facilities: 24-hour reception, boutique gift shop, laundry service (fee), library nook, and limited complimentary bicycles; lifts connect Diamond, Ruby, and Emerald Decks (Sun Deck accessed by stairs).

A dedicated Cruise Director organises daily activities, from gentle walks to optional bike tours, while the ship maintains quiet evenings with folk performances or recitals.

Budapest Itineraries

Riviera Travel tailors offerings via rivieratravel.ie, with prices in EUR per person (twin share) including return flights from Dublin (Aer Lingus/Ryanair, 20kg luggage), transfers, full board, drinks package, Wi-Fi, nine excursions, port taxes, and gratuities. Sample 2025/2026 rates for

Budapest departures on MS Riviera Radiance:

The Blue Danube (8 days): €2,949-€3,559 (e.g., 10 April 2026 from €2,949; cruise-only adds €310).

Christmas on the Danube (5 days): From €1,499 (20 December 2025, Emerald Deck double cabin).

New Year on the Danube (5 days): From €1,899 (28 December 2025, includes Gala events).

Budapest to the Black Sea (15 days): From €4,199 (29 September 2025, double cabin).

The MS Riviera Radiance specialises in Danube routes from Budapest, offering round-trip and one-way voyages blending imperial cities, vineyards, and seasonal festivities. Key 2025/2026 options include:

The Blue Danube (8 days, round-trip Budapest): Explores Vienna, Bratislava, Melk Abbey, and Dürnstein with guided tours, classical recitals, and folklore shows; 2025 departures sold out, resuming 22 May 2026.

Christmas on the Danube (5 days, round-trip Budapest): Festive markets in Vienna and Regensburg, with onboard Gala dinner and quartet recital; departs 20 December 2025.

New Year on the Danube (5 days, round-trip Budapest): Celebrations in Budapest and Vienna, including Eve Gala and fireworks; departs 28 December 2025.

All include nine guided experiences, full board, and return flights from Dublin for Irish guests.

The MS Riviera Radiance entered service with her maiden voyage on 31 March 2025, a Blue Danube itinerary departing Budapest for an 8-day round-trip. Christened earlier that month, the launch celebrated her eco-conscious design and boutique ethos, with initial sailings drawing acclaim for seamless operations and guest comfort. By summer 2025, she had completed multiple Danube voyages, incorporating feedback for refined service; a secondary milestone voyage occurred on 9 June 2025, expanding to longer Black Sea routes.

Grand/Superior Suites add €800-€1,500; solo occupancy supplements apply (50pc on select dates). Bookings include flexible payments and travel insurance options; reductions of up to €300pp available on early 2026 sailings.