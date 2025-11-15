6,762-passenger MSC World Asia floats out in France as coin ceremony held for World Atlantic

MSC World Asia has touched water for first time at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire on 11 November. The ship now enters the final phase of construction ahead of delivery in November 2026.

The event included a coin ceremony for MSC World Atlantic, the fourth vessel in the World Class series. Godmothers from the cruise line and shipyard placed commemorative coins inside the hull. Attendees comprised Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s cruise division, Laurent Castaing, general manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, and representatives from the French government.

During the gathering, MSC signed contracts for two additional World Class ships, numbered seven and eight in the series. The deal totals €3.5bn. The vessels will carry 6,774 passengers each and arrive in 2030 and 2031. The agreement includes an option for a ninth unit.

MSC World Asia measures 205,700 gross tonnes. The ship accommodates 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew. Facilities span seven districts with 40 bars, lounges and restaurants. Features include a 12-deck dry slide in the World Promenade, a pan-Asian restaurant and a suspended dragon installation. The vessel runs on liquefied natural gas.

The ship will commence seven-night voyages in the western Mediterranean from December 2026. Itineraries visit Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia for Rome, Messina and Valletta. Bookings opened in February 2025. Fares start at €699 per person for an inside cabin.

The World Class fleet counts MSC World Europa from 2022 and MSC World America from 2025. MSC World Atlantic follows in 2027. The series employs energy-efficient designs. The vessels achieve low carbon footprints under International Maritime Organization standards.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique builds all World Class units. The yard delivered 12 cruise ships since 2020. Construction employs 5,000 workers at the site. The partnership with MSC dates to 2019.

MSC operates 23 ships across 150 countries. The line carried 2.3 million passengers in the first nine months of 2025. Revenue reached €4.5 billion in the period. The group employs 40,000 staff worldwide.

The float-out aligns with MSC’s expansion in Europe and Asia. The company targets 30 vessels by 2030. Investments total €20bn in newbuilds.

Press tours at the yard displayed spaces such as Luna Park Theater and the World Promenade. The events generated coverage in 500 media outlets.

Pierfrancesco Vago shared “We mark a proud moment today for MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique as we celebrate important milestones for our future – the float out of MSC World Asia, the coin ceremony of MSC World Atlantic and the order of two new ships.”

Laurent Castaing shared “We are deeply grateful to MSC Cruises for their renewed confidence.”