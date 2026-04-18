NCL floats out Norwegian Aura in Monfalcone

Norwegian Cruise Line floated out the Norwegian Aura at Fincantieri in Monfalcone.

The ship measures nearly 1,130 feet and weighs approximately 170,000 tons with over 1,970 staterooms.

The Norwegian Aura accommodates around 3,880 guests at double occupancy and is the largest in the fleet.

The vessel debuts in May 2027 with a seven-day Mediterranean voyage from Trieste on 21 May 2027.

It will homeport in Miami from 10 June 2027 for seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages.

Norwegian Cruise Line has floated out the Norwegian Aura at Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone Italy and the external hull construction is now complete. The ship touched water for the first time and work continues on interior development.

The Norwegian Aura measures nearly 1,130 feet long and weighs approximately 170,000 tons. The vessel features over 1,970 staterooms that accommodate around 3,880 guests at double occupancy. The ship is the largest in the company history and is set to debut in May 2027. It will offer a seven-day Mediterranean voyage from Trieste on 21 May 2027 that calls at ports in Italy and Malta followed by a 14-day transatlantic crossing to the United States. The ship will homeport in Miami from 10 June 2027 and provide seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean.

Marc Kazlauskas shared: The Norwegian Aura float out is a proud and meaningful moment for our entire team. She builds on the legacy of our award-winning prima class while taking our commitment to thoughtfully designed guest first experiences even further.

Luigi Matarazzo shared The Norwegian Aura float out marks a highly symbolic and operationally significant milestone in our shared journey with norwegian cruise line. This vessel reflects the strength of a long-standing partnership and our ability to turn design vision and innovation into tangible solutions helping to redefine onboard experience for future generations of guests.