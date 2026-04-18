Ireland’s German connections in danger as Lufthansa shuts loss-making CityLink regional service

Lufthansa shut its CityLink regional service due to soaring fuel costs and staff strike action.

The CityLink service included over 80 destinations around Europe including Dublin and the fleet of 27 aircraft was cut.

The group was affected by kerosene prices which had more than doubled compared to the period before the Iran-Iraq War and costs from labour disputes.

The 27 operational aircraft of Lufthansa CityLine are permanently removed from the flight programme starting the day after tomorrow.

The Friday service between Cork and Frankfurt was cancelled and Lufthansa began the route in 2021.

Lufthansa has taken the decision to shut its loss making regional service and is planning major changes to its operations as a result of soaring fuel costs and following staff strike action. The German airline’s CityLink service included over 80 destinations around Europe including Dublin and a seasonal service from Cork to Frankfurt. The German flag carrier’s new subsidiary launched the Irish routes on March 2, 2025, operating twice daily using Airbus A320neo aircraft, marked with “Lufthansa City” on the fuselage.

The airline revealed it cut the fleet of 27 aircraft as a direct result of rising jet fuel prices. Recent industrial action by pilots impacted its services. The group revealed on Thursday that it was affected by kerosene prices which had more than doubled compared to the period before the Iran-Iraq War and rising costs resulting from labour disputes.

The 27 operational aircraft of Lufthansa CityLine are permanently removed from the flight programme starting the day after tomorrow in order to reduce further losses at the airline. The Canadair CRJ aircraft neared the end of their service life and had comparatively high operating costs.

Lufthansa operates one route at Cork Airport during its summer schedule. The Cork-Frankfurt route is popular among city break travellers in spring and summer. The Friday service between Cork and Frankfurt scheduled for later this evening was cancelled. Passengers were asked to contact the airline for further information. Lufthansa began operating the service between Cork Airport and Frankfurt in 2021. The service provided access to Germany’s fifth largest city and the fourth busiest airport in Europe. The airline plans further cuts later this year including removing aircraft from its fleet and reducing the number of flights operated.

Lufthansa Group shared in a written statement: “The 27 operational aircraft of Lufthansa CityLine will be permanently removed from the flight programme starting the day after tomorrow in order to reduce further losses at the airline. The Canadair CRJ aircraft are nearing the end of their service life and have comparatively high operating costs.”

Till Streichert shared “This is a painful step, especially for our colleagues at Lufthansa CityLine. It is therefore all the more important to find continued employment opportunities within the Group.”