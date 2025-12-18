New Direct Flights Dublin to Chișinău launch today from SkyUp

SkyUp Airlines commences direct flights between Dublin and Chișinău, Moldova, starting today, 18 December 2025. Operating twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays throughout the winter season and into summer 2026.

Flight 5F5701 is scheduled to arrive in Dublin at 21.00.

Dublin airport is Chishinau’s ninth busiest route, with 11 weekly services from there airlines, FlyOne, HiSky and now SkyUp. Skyup is the 43rd airline to fly from Dublin, having lost Blue Island, Play and TUI this year while Pegasus moved their operation from Ankara to Istanbul–Sabiha Gökçen.