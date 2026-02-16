New Sydney Airport to open for cargo operations in July

Sydney’s new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is poised to commence operations, with cargo flights beginning in July and passenger services launching in October. This phased rollout at the Badgerys Creek site is designed to ensure a smooth transition into full service for Sydney’s first 24-hour, curfew-free airport.

This $6bn facility, situated 40 kilometres from the city centre, will introduce 200 daily flights by the end of the decade and operates without the night curfew that currently curtails traffic at Kingsford Smith Airport (IATA code: SYD).

Stage one is designed to handle 10m passengers annually, with long-term plans to expand to 82m by 2063

Initial airlines include Qantas, Jetstar, Air New Zealand, and Singapore Airlines, while Virgin Australia is evaluating participation. Flight bookings are anticipated to open shortly, supported by a free bus service to city centres, though the Sydney Metro rail link will not be ready until next year.

Operational Timeline

July 2026: Commencement of dedicated freight and cargo services. The Cargo Precinct is already approximately 90% leased and built for round-the-clock air and land operations.

October 2026: Inaugural passenger services begin.

December 2027: Expected completion of the Sydney Metro Western Sydney Airport rail link, though the airport will be accessible by car via the new M12 motorway starting in 2026.

Confirmed Launch Partners

Qantas & Jetstar: Focusing on domestic routes and freight services.

Singapore Airlines: Operating international flights to Singapore Changi Airport.

Air New Zealand: Connecting Sydney with Auckland.

Advantages: