Newbuild for Belfast-Heysham route Stena Connecta named in China

Stena Connecta, a New Max RoRo ferry, has been named at Ca ceremony in MI Shipyard, China.

The vessel boosts freight capacity by 40pc on the Belfast-Heysham route from January 2026. It features a multi-hybrid propulsion system and Norsepower Rotor Sails for fuel savings. Stena Line operates 13 vessels on the Irish Sea, with 238 weekly sailings.

The ferry supports Stena Line’s goal to reduce CO₂ emissions by 30pc by 2030.

Niclas Mårtensson shared, “It is with great pride that we celebrate yet another milestone for our fleet and our company today. Stena Connecta and her sister vessel represent the very latest in maritime technology and will not only play a crucial role in maintaining essential transport links in Ireland and England but also make a significant contribution to our sustainability goals of reducing CO₂ emissions by 30pc by 2030.”

Niclas Mårtensson shared, “Our investment in Stena Connecta and Stena Futura demonstrates our strong confidence in the continued growth of the Irish Sea region and our commitment to strengthening trade and connectivity.”